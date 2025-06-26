TNA Impact preview: Street Fight set for tonight’s show, YouTube simulcast

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis in a Street Fight

-A battle royal for a shot at the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler in a Call to Arms match

-Zachary Wentz vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Moose in action

-Joe Hendry appears

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 20, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s show will also be simulcast on the TNA YouTube page. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).