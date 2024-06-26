What's happening...

TNA announces the signing of a tag team

June 26, 2024

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced the signing of the “Sinner & Saint” tag team of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams.

Powell’s POV: A good signing. Sinner & Saint have stood out in a good way in my limited exposure to their work. It’s also nice to see TNA sign younger talent. TNA also released bios on the duo that can be read at TNAWrestling.com.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.