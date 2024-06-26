TNA announces the signing of a tag team

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced the signing of the “Sinner & Saint” tag team of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams.

TNA Wrestling Signs Electrifying Tag Team Sinner & Saint READ MORE: https://t.co/AszQgEPDk7 pic.twitter.com/OSTp2O9rTv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 26, 2024

Powell’s POV: A good signing. Sinner & Saint have stood out in a good way in my limited exposure to their work. It’s also nice to see TNA sign younger talent. TNA also released bios on the duo that can be read at TNAWrestling.com.