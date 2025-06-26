What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub lineup: Global Wars Mexico

June 26, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH Championship

-Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Thunder Rosa and Persephone

-ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

-ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne vs. Titan in a Proving Ground match

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 18, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico at Arena Mexico. The show will stream tonight at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

