WWE Raw viewership and rating for Logan Paul’s return opposite the MLB Home Run Derby

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.765 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.735 million average. Raw delivered a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: The MLB Home Run Derby topped the cable ratings with 6.019 viewers and a 1.72 rating for ESPN. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.783 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.809 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.702 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fourth, and fifth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The July 19, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.923 million viewers and a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the first episode held in front of fans following the ThunderDome run.