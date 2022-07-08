Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson

-Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner vs. Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin

-Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James (Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim are barred from ringside)

-Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

Powell’s POV: The eight-man tag match will be the main event, and the six-man tag match will open the show. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Against All Odds 2010 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Andy Douglas and Chase Stevens. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.