NXT 2.0 Great American Bash live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and carries the Great American Bash theme. The show includes Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with an C grade majority 31 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) is 70.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys is 57.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) is 51.

-Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) is 33.