07/04 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No Holds Barred match, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella and Natalya, Theory and Alpha Academy vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel

July 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a No Holds Barred match, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella and Natalya, Theory and Alpha Academy vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, The Mysterios vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel, and more (28:52)…

Click here to stream or download the July 4 WWE Raw audio review.

