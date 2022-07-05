What's happening...

Lucha four-way match added to the Ric Flair’s Last Match event card

July 5, 2022

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido in a four-way has been added to the lineup for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. The show will be held on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

Powell’s POV: The previously announced matches include Flair’s last match, Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Knockouts Championship, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards, and Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. While the main event remains a mystery, the undercard is very impressive. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view along with the Starrcast weekend events.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.