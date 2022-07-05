Lucha four-way match added to the Ric Flair’s Last Match event card

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido in a four-way has been added to the lineup for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. The show will be held on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

Powell’s POV: The previously announced matches include Flair’s last match, Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Knockouts Championship, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards, and Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. While the main event remains a mystery, the undercard is very impressive. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view along with the Starrcast weekend events.