Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary go-home show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

June 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary

-Impact Tag Team Champions Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White and Chris Bey in a non-title match

-Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

-Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim

-Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Sacrifice 2022 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and features “iconic stipulation matches”. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

