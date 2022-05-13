Tammy Sytch’s bail revoked

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tammy Sytch’s bail was revoked on Friday in Ormond Beach, Florida after a judge determined that there was no other way to keep the public safe from her. Sytch was previously released on bail stemming from a March 25 traffic accident that took the life of 75 year-old Julian Lasetter. A motion was filed to keep Sytch incarcerated until she stands trial, which the judge agreed to. Sytch’s car struck the car driven by Lasetter, who was killed at the scene. Police have revealed that Sytch was nearly three-and-a-half times over the legal limit, and also allege that she had an unsealed bottle of vodka with her at the time of the accident.

Powell’s POV: Sytch has three previous DUI convictions and her driver’s license is currently suspended in Pennsylvania. She never actually obtained a driver’s license in Florida. Given her blatant disregard for previous court orders, the judge clearly did right by the community. On a side note, I encourage you to check out the great work that Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has done while covering Sytch’s countless legal issues over the years.