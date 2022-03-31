What's happening...

NBCU developing a scripted pro wrestling drama series, Vince McMahon listed as an executive producer

March 31, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBCU is developing a scripted pro wrestling drama series Pinned. Deadline.com reports that Vince McMahon, Craig O’Neill, and Tom Rinaldi are listed as executive producers. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: O’Neill, who served as an executive producer of the CSI: Vegas sequel series and MacGyver, will be writing the series. If I didn’t know better, I’d think this was a spinoff from Heels that focuses on the WWE-like promotion that employed the “Wild” Bill Hancock character before he was fired for exposing his junk.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Motown Mike March 31, 2022 @ 12:24 pm

    Are they developing a show about pro wrestling or sports entertainment?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.