NBCU developing a scripted pro wrestling drama series, Vince McMahon listed as an executive producer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NBCU is developing a scripted pro wrestling drama series Pinned. Deadline.com reports that Vince McMahon, Craig O’Neill, and Tom Rinaldi are listed as executive producers. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: O’Neill, who served as an executive producer of the CSI: Vegas sequel series and MacGyver, will be writing the series. If I didn’t know better, I’d think this was a spinoff from Heels that focuses on the WWE-like promotion that employed the “Wild” Bill Hancock character before he was fired for exposing his junk.