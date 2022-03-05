AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of the Orlando taping (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Dark taping

March 4, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena

Report by Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire

1. Anna Jay (w/-1) defeated Marina Tucker. Jay won via submission.

2. Scorpio Sky beat Sonny Kiss. A good competitive match.

3. Red Velvet over Kiera Hogan. A brief match with a finish that came out of nowhere.

3. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. A fun match. Top Flight were really over.

4. Kris Statlander (w/Danhausen) beat Kelsey Raegan. Danhausen got the pop of the night to this point.

5. Ruby Soho and AQA defeated Emi Sakura and Diamante. Orlando loved Soho. Why isn’t she on TV more? AQA landed a beautiful shooting star press for the win. These two could really be together for a long time. Something really clicked.

6. The Butcher and The Blade beat Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Thunder Rosa.

7. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) pinned Skye Blue. Rose won with the Beast Bomb. Orlando loved Blue.

8. Jay Lethal beat Serpentico. Lethal won using the Lethal Injection.

9. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson). Private Party won after Brock hit a spinebuster only to be gets rolled up and pinned. Arm and Hardy had a fun moment at ringside where it came down to Delete vs The Glock.