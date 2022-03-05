3/5 Impact Wrestling Sacrifice results: Moose vs. Heath for the Impact World Championship, Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Title, Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something for the X Division Title, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Violent By Design for the Impact Tag Titles, Jay White vs. Alex Shelley, Jonah vs. PCO

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Streamed March 5, 2022 on Impact Plus

Live from Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sacrifice Pre-Show

1. Lady Frost over Giselle Shaw.

2. Rich Swann and Willie Mack beat Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.

Sacrifice Main Card

1. Trey Miguel beat Jake Something to retain the X Division Championship.

2. Eddie Edwards beat Rhino.

3. “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood defeated “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay to win the Knockouts Tag Titles.

4. Jonah beat PCO.

5. Jay White pinned Alex Shelley.

6. Deonna Purrazzo beat Chelsea Green to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship.

7. Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James to win the Knockouts Championship.

8. Eric Young and Joe Doering defeated Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to win the Impact Tag Titles.

9. Moose defeated Heath to retain the Impact World Championship. Josh Alexander returned after the match and announced that he re-signed with Impact and will challenge Moose at the Rebellion pay-per-view.