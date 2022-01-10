WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show coming out of WWE Day 1

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.271 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the 1.972 million viewership count from the previous episode on December 17 (there was not a new edition of Smackdown on Christmas Eve).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second in the battle with other broadcast network shows behind only Shark Tank on ABC. The Smackdown rating was up from the previous episode’s .48 rating in the same demo.