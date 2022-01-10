AEW Rampage viewership for the first episode of 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 588,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 453,000 viewership count for the New Year’s Eve edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished seventh in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a .24 rating, up from the New Year’s Eve edition that drew a .19 rating in the same demo. A pair of NBA games led Friday’s cable ratings for ESPN. We should get the AEW Battle of the Belts numbers on Tuesday.