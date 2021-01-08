01/08 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Adam Pearce vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Adam Pearce vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title, and more (25:51)…

Click here for the January 8 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

