1/8 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Curt Stallion and August Grey vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante Adonis

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 213)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed January 8, 2021 on WWE Network

Straight from the intro into the first entrances tonight. Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness kicked the show off on commentary and we got right to it…

1. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis vs. Ariya Daivari. Strong lockup to start the match, Daivari yanked on the hair of Adonis to gain the advantage and ran him into the ropes and hit a Kitchen Sink knee before pushing him into the corner and chopping him. Adonis ate the chops and turned it around on Daivari, stomping him in the midsection and ramming him with two shoulder thrusts and a Spinebuster to wind Daivari.

Daivari tried to make it to the ropes, but Adonis dropkicked him to the outside and rolled him back in keeping control. Adonis charged at Daivari in the corner, but met the turnbuckle allowing Daivari to rock his legs against the ring post. Daivari tried to grab his legs again but Adonis kicked him off and tried to retake control.

Daivari kicked his legs from under him and kept him on the ground. Adonis fought back and at one-point grounded Daivari, giving himself enough time to head to the top rope and hit a Cross Body and a Flapjack, continuing the assault to the midsection of Daivari. Adonis then hit a very flashy fist drop and set Daivari up for a Superkick, but seemingly hurt his leg.

Daivari saw this and immediately took him down for a Figure 4 Leg Lock. Adonis was able to struggle his way out and instead of making his way to the ropes just turned Daivari over and defied physics to reverse the pressure, forcing Daivari to let go. Daivari charge in on Adonis in the corner again but got rolled up for a two count. Adonis got up build some space for himself again. Adonis charged him again but got caught by a Uranage.

Daivari tried to finish it with a Devil Lock DDT but Adonis reversed it and hit him with a Superkick and got the pinfall for the victory.

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated Ariya Daivari.

Anish’s Thoughts: A simple but sound match to start the show. I really liked the way in which they proposed the idea of Daivari having a hurt midsection and then coming back to take advantage of the knee of Adonis to put him in danger. No fancy stuff in this match, but it worked I think the facials of Adonis helped make it stand out and give him some fire. I really liked that he ate a lot of offense and seemed to relish it. Daivari seems to be the king of eating losses and not looking worse off. I think the fact that every few weeks or so he seems to go on a winning run helps, and it pays off in matches like this where Adonis can get a strong win and establish himself.

A video recapped the NXT Cruiserweight Title match from NXT television where Santos Escobar defeated Gran Metalik to retain…

2. “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. Curt Stallion and August Grey. The two to start were Grey and Samir Singh, with the two going back and forth with wrist locks before Grey shot Samir off the ropes, giving Samir the chance to try for a Crucifix pin and then roll Grey into an Armbar. Grey quickly got out of it and worked to the corner to break the hold. Samir whipped Grey across the ring and tried for a kick, allowing Grey to hit him with a leg whip and a pair of arm drags to lock in an Armbar of his own.

Samir got to his feet and forced a running exchange, but Grey caught him with a shoulder block and forced him to tag in his brother, while Stallion tagged in as well. Sunil attempted a double wrist lock on Stallion and tried for a roll up, but Stallion kicked out and pushed Sunil into the corner where Grey tagged in and the faces hit both brothers with standing dropkicks. Samir and Sunil were able to trip Grey up while running the ropes and get a second of control, but Grey was able to hit Sunil with a hip toss to the outside.

Grey followed Sunil outside, but Samir blindsided him with a clothesline allowing the Singhs to take advantage and stomp on Grey in the corner. The brothers tagged in and out even hitting Grey with a double Suplex at one point. They continued their tandem offense, while Grey struggled all the time. After a knee and middle rope Bulldog combo earning them a two count, as well as a Russian leg sweep to do the same again.

The Singhs upped the offense and smacked Stallion off the apron, allowing themselves to hit Grey with the Bollywood Blast, but Stallion rolled back in at the nick of time to break up the cover. This allowed Grey to get his bearings and toss Samir over the top rope and dodge a top rope elbow from Sunil to tag in Stallion.

Stallion rushed Samir and hit him with a series of strikes topped by a basement dropkick and the whip up DDT. Sunil tried to run interference but got caught with a Springboard cross body by Grey. The two faces then tried to combine on Samir, with Grey hitting a Suplex and Stallion trying to hit a splash, but Samir got his feet up.

A four-man brawl ensued, with Grey and Samir ending up in the ring with finally hitting Samir with a Tornado Unprettier to get the pinfall victory.

Anish’s Thoughts: Ah well, the run of heel versus heel matches on 205 Live is over, but the Bollywood Boyz being featured on every show continues so I will take it. This was a standard match and it made sense that Stallion and Grey were able to get the win considering how much of a run they have been on while the Bollywood Boyz have been demoralized in their feud with Ever Rise. Nothing spectacular in this match and in honesty I think the Daivari vs. Ashante match should have main evented, but this was still a fine match.

I really liked the last shot of the defeated Bollywood Boyz on the ramp being given a look of respectful commiserations by Grey and Stallion in the ring, highlighting that they did put up a fight but came up short. Overall, this was a good episode of 205 Live. I am slightly disappointed due to the lack of heel versus heel warfare, but I was also spoiled over the past month or so! Maybe this break from that type of matchup will help, but overall a solid show. Dot Net Members will hear my 205 Live audio reviews each week.