NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for the penultimate edition of 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Karl Fredericks vs. Jay White.

-ACH vs. Tama Tonga.

-Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Misterioso vs. Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo.

-Clark Connors and The DKC vs. Logan Riegel and Sterling Riegel.

Powell’s POV: NJPW is listing next week’s show as the final show of 2020, which is logical given that Christmas falls on the last Friday of the month. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.