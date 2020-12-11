What's happening...

12/10 NXT UK TV results: A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate, Xia Brookside vs. Isla Dawn, Jordan Devlin defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge

December 11, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed December 10, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Jordan Devlin beat Oliver Carter to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge match.

Noam Dar interviewed A-Kid on the SuperNova Sessions talkshow. Tyler Bate showed up, which led to the main event.

2. Isla Dawn beat Xia Brookside.

3. A-Kid defeated Tyler Bate in a rounds match.

Notes: Next week’s show features Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “The Hunt” Primate and Wild Boar for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.