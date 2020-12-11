WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Rey Mysterio, James Ellsworth, Sonny Kiss, Doug Furnas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field and will continue the build to WWE TLC. The WWE Raw, Smackdown, and pay-per-view events will be held at Tropicana Field for the foreseeable future. WWE wrapped up its run at Orlando’s Amway Center with Monday’s Raw. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-I have scrapped the “next scheduled dates” section temporarily. With COVID-19 numbers surging, there is no reason to think that American companies will be holding events with fans present in the near future. For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is February 24 in Newark, New Jersey.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutiérrez) is 46.

-James Ellsworth (James Ellsworth Morris) is 36.

-Sonny Kiss is 27.

-The late Doug Furnas was born on December 11, 1959. He died of heart disease at age 52 on March 2, 2012.