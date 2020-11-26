NXT Takeover: WarGames – The updated lineup with a pair of WarGames matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event that will be held on Sunday, December 6 in Orlando, Florida the Capital Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center).

-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a WarGames match.

-Shotzi Blackheart and three wrestlers TBA vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez in a WarGames match.

-Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis in a Strap Match.

Powell’s POV: I assume Blackheart will team with Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai. Then again, I assumed that Toni Storm would be on the team last week and then she turned on Moon and joined the heel team last night. McAfee’s team won the WarGames man advantage on Wednesday.