WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for the ThunderDome debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.198 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.168 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.002 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics, and in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings. The show benefitted from interest in ThunderDome and it being the final episode before Smackdown. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the viewership count momentum going with the return of Roman Reigns.