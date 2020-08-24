WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Keith Lee makes his Raw debut.

-Aleister Black appears on the KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

-Ivar vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Raw Underground fight.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opens the show.

-Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling contest officiated by Mark Henry.

Powell's POV: WWE has also announced Crews vs. Lashley for the U.S. Title for Sunday's Payback pay-per-view. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center and it will be the brand's first show using the ThunderDome production structure.



