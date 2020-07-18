MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring Terry Funk, Jerry Lynn, Satoshi Kojima, Chris Candido, Tammy Sytch, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Jerry Lynn for the MLW Heavyweight Title.

-Terry Funk vs. Chris Candido (w/Tammy Sytch) in a No DQ match.

-“Dr. Death” Steve Williams and his new protege in action.

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

