MLW Fusion preview: A pair of matches set for Wednesday

February 25, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver for the MLW Championship

-Los Parks vs. Daivari and Gotch for the MLW Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streamed in place of MLW Fusion last night. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


