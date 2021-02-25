AEW Revolution lineup: Updated card for the show headlined by an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 7 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

-Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship against the winner of the Eliminator tournament.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. two wrestlers TBA in “The Face of Revolution” ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy in a Money Match (the winner gets the loser’s full earnings for the first quarter of 2021).

-Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

-Casino Tag Team Royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles (Entrants: Top Flight, Private Party, Butcher and Blade, Santana and Ortiz, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Bear Country, more TBA).

Powell’s POV: Max Caster will face Dark Order’s 10 in a ladder match qualifier on next week’s Dynamite, but they have yet to announce how the final spot will be filled. The event price is listed at $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available on pay-per-view. Revolution will be available via FITE TV internationally.