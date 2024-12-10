AEW Collision rating: Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 278,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s show ran opposite NXT Deadline. The previous edition of Collision averaged 144,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. Last week’s show aired on a Saturday afternoon, so the better comparison is to the previous show that aired in the usual Saturday night time slot and drew 356,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. One year earlier, the December 9, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic while running against an NFL game.