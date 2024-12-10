What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: Continental Classic matches

December 10, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 278,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s show ran opposite NXT Deadline. The previous edition of Collision averaged 144,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. Last week’s show aired on a Saturday afternoon, so the better comparison is to the previous show that aired in the usual Saturday night time slot and drew 356,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. One year earlier, the December 9, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic while running against an NFL game.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.