NXT Deadline poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT Deadline event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 35 percent of the vote.

-67 percent of our voters gave Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge the best match of the night honors. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne the NXT Tag Titles finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade during my same night audio review. My favorite match of the night was the NXT Tag Team Title match, but the women’s ISC match was also good. The 2023 Deadline event received a majority B grade from 46 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.