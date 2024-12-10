NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s Deadline fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

-Iron Survivor Challenge winner Giulia speaks

-Iron Survivor Challenge winner Oba Femi speaks

Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).