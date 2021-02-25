NXT TV preview: Title matches set for the next two shows

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter for the NXT Tag Titles was not advertised last night and appears to have been pulled from the lineup. NXT did an injury angle with the Grizzled Young Veterans attacking MSK, and later claimed that Lee’s hand was broken. Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women’s Championship has been set for the March 10 show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.