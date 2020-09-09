AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Mark Shrader, Jun Kasai, El Intocable, Sarah Logan, Brian Pillman Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship and the fallout from Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.

-NXT aired last night due to USA Network’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs. There is not a replay listed for Syfy this week.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Clash Of The Champions III.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has Eddie Kingston. The previous episode featured comedian Rob Schneider. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlighted The Rock in 1999. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Del “The Patriot” Wilkes and Lilian Garcia. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mark Shrader is 53.

-Jun Kasai is 46.

-El Intocable (Ricky Espinoza) is 44.

-Sarah Logan (Sarah Bridges) is 27. She also worked as “Crazy” Mary Dobson prior to her WWE run.

-Brian Pillman Jr. is 27.

-The late Ida Mae Martinez was born on September 9, 1931. She died on January 19, 2010 at age 78. Following her retirement from pro wrestling, Martinez went on to earn her a Bachelor’s Degree in nursing, and is listed as one of the first nurses in Baltimore to care for AIDS patients.



