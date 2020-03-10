WWE Elimination Chamber poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event received a majority C grade from 30 percent of the voters in our post show poll. D finished second with 29 percent. Only 25 percent of the voters gave the Chamber event an above average grade.

-54 percent of our voters gave Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak the best match of the night honors. The Smackdown Tag Title Elimination Chamber match finished a distant second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave Elimination Chamber D grades in our audio review on Sunday night. We also agreed that Bryan vs. Gulak was the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



