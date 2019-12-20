12/20 ProWrestling.net Audio Special (SPOILERS): “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Review (SPOILERS)

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet), and Will Pruett (@wilpruett), ProWrestling.net staffer

Jason Powell and Will Pruett host a non-wrestling podcast reviewing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. Please note that this audio show contains movie SPOILERS (and NSFW language), so be sure to see the film before you listen (79:05)…

Click here for the December 20 Dot Net Special: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Review.

In case you missed them, check out our “Solo: A Star Wars Story” review from May 30, 2018, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Review from December 15, 2017, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Review from December 22, 2016, our “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Review from December 18, 2015.

