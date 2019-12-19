What's happening...

12/19 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on Colt Cabana and AEW, Killer Kross released by Impact Wrestling, Marty Scurll, NXT and AEW Dynamite, NWA Powerrr, and more

December 19, 2019

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: Colt Cabana and AEW, Killer Kross released by Impact Wrestling, Marty Scurll, NXT and AEW Dynamite, NWA Powerrr, and more (70:33)…

