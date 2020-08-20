08/20 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover XXX, Renee Young leaving WWE, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose stalker story, AEW allowing fans to return in limited numbers, Velveteen Dream story, WWE ThunderDome, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover XXX, Renee Young leaving WWE, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose stalker story, AEW allowing fans to return in limited numbers, Velveteen Dream story, WWE ThunderDome, and more (79:22)…

Click here for the August 20 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

