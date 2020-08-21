08/21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on AEW allowing fans to attend Dynamite, WWE ThunderDome, Velveteen Dream and Paul Levesque, WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover XXX, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss AEW Dynamite bringing fans back to Daily’s Place, WWE ThunderDome, the Velveteen Dream return and Paul Levesque’s explanation regarding the controversy, a SummerSlam preview with predictions, fun speculation on what will happen that “we never saw coming,” an NXT Takeover XXX preview, thoughts on NXT’s presentation last night without Dynamite as competition, first reaction to the viewership, and more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dive into the Mailbag and discuss Retribution, Renee Young leaving WWE, the ridiculously loose rules for the Smackdown battle royal last week, Impact Wrestling’s “Wrestle House” concept, and some general sports talk including chances of the NFL season starting on time…

Click here for the August 21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

