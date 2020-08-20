08/19 Powell’s NXT TV audio review: Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland for the finals spots in the NXT North American Championship ladder match, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, final hype for NXT Takeover XXX

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland for the finals spots in the NXT North American Championship ladder match, Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, final hype for NXT Takeover XXX, and more (31:09)…

Click here for the August 19 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...