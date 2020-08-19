08/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 123): Referee Rob Page on the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler’s shoulders are down even if it wasn’t the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler’s shoulders are down even if it wasn’t the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more (49:28)…

