05/06 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Daniel Bryan is a free agent following WWE contract expiration, El Jefe reveal in MLW, WWE WrestleMania Backlash, AEW Double or Nothing, Dark Side of the Ring, Young Rock, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

