Categories

05/06 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons' review of Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams in a No DQ, loser leaves NXT UK match, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley, Supernova Sessions with Nathan Frazer Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 18:41 Share Share Link Embed

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams in a No DQ, loser leaves NXT UK match, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley, Supernova Sessions with Nathan Frazer, and more (18:41)…

Click here for the May 6 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/