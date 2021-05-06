Categories

05/06 Powell's MLW Fusion audio review: El Jefe revealed on the season finale, Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship, Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco, Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Click here for the May 6 MLW Fusion audio review.

