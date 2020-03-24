03/24 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods for the ROH Tag Titles, Alex Shelley vs. Rey Horus, Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods for the ROH Tag Titles, Alex Shelley vs. Rey Horus, Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes, and more (13:44)…

Click here for the March 24 ROH TV audio review.

