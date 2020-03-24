03/24 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 103): “Dark Side of the Ring” executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner 

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show’s name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more (36:11)…

