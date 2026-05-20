AEW Dynamite and Collision in Portland, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Road Dogg, Akam, Lacey Lane, Randy Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena. The show features Darby Allin vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Collision airs tonight after Dynamite at roughly 9CT/10ET. I will take over for Jake with a review of the Collision hour.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite television show a B- grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade during his weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brian “Road Dogg” James is 57.

-Lacey Lane (Allyssa Lane) is 38. She wrestled as Kayden Carter in WWE.

-Akam (Sunny Dhinsa) of the AOP tag team is 33.

-Randy Savage (Randy Poffo) died at age 58 on May 20, 2011. Savage was driving when he became unresponsive and crashed into a tree.