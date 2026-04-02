NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The full card for Saturday’s YouTube special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District.

-Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo in a four-way for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Bravo and Rayo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT North American Championship

-Myles Borne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

-(Pre-Show) vs. “Birthright” Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Arianna Grace vs. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Eli Knight, Shiloh Hill, and Wren Sinclair in a ten-person tag match

Powell’s POV: Knock me over with a feather. WWE released a video (see below) with NXT General Manager Robert Stone announcing that Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship in Triple Threat against Lola Vice and Kendal Grey. NXT’s run on Peacock is over. Stand & Deliver will stream free on YouTube (and internationally on Netflix). Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams, starting with the pre-show at 5CT/6ET, or the main card at 6CT/7ET. Our audio review will be available as this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.