AEW Collision lineup: Open challenge, tornado tag, and an eliminator match advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Willow Nightingale holds an open challenge for the TBS Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens in an eliminator match

-Mistico, Kevin Knight, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yota, David Finlay, and Clark Connors in a tornado tag match

-Andrade El Idolo and Mark Davis vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage appear

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Juice Robinson

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in action

-AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in action

Powell’s POV: Copeland and Cage stated on Dynamite that they will appear tonight in search of FTR. Collision was taped on Wednesday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre. Tonight’s show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available excluisively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).