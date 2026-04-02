AEW Collision and TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub note, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and last week’s Impact, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Madman Fulton, Chris Kanyon, Hard Boiled Haggerty

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Collision was moved from its usual Saturday night slot due to the network’s NCAA basketball coverage.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Alario Center. The show is simulcast on Thursdays at 8CT/9ET on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+, and features the fallout from Friday’s TNA Sacrifice event. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show would normally stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. However, the company has announced that it will be streaming the ROH and Maple Leaf Wrestling “Global Wars” show on Friday night at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jack Evans (Jack Miller) is 44.

-Scorpio Sky (Schuyler Andrews) is 43.

-Madman Fulton (Jacob Southwick) is 37.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Chris Klucsarits) took his own life at age 40 on April 2, 2010.

-The late Hard Boiled Haggerty (Don Stansauk) was born on April 2, 1925. He died at age 78 on January 27, 2004.