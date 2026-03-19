The Bella Twins reveal their WWE contract length and when they plan to retire

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella say they are in the midst of their final run as wrestlers. The Bellas addressed their contract status and retirement plans on the latest edition of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show. “For me, I don’t think you and I will ever get that last retirement moment that John [Cena] got and AJ Styles got, let’s be honest, the men get, right?” Nikki said.

“I don’t think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that because I do know that the contract that we signed, you know, we signed a two-year deal starting Royal Rumble, and for you and I, the talks we’ve had and what I know just where I’m at, that’s it. That will be the end for me and for us, and I would love, because I need the buttons on things, right? I would love to have them on. I would love to put my kicks, my snapback, my jersey right in the middle of that ring and just give that final bow, so I don’t know if we’ll ever get that. I don’t think we will, but is that what you were?”

Brie replied, “Yeah, I mean, if that’s what you want out of this all.”

“Well, I just want to have such a great iconic final run,” Nikki responded. A final run that you and I look back on and we’re so proud of. I want the Bella Army to be stronger than ever, and you see them. They’re still there. They’re so strong, and it’s been so fun seeing new Bella Army, old Bella Army, Bella Army that’s had kids now that have shown up, and they’re now Bella Army, and I just want to have this like, I want to have some of my best matches.

“I want to have a lot of fun, but I want to have an iconic moment where it’s like, I could look back and go, ‘Damn, that was a great two years. We did it.’ I don’t want to walk away with any what-ifs. I don’t want to like, ‘If I only did.’ I don’t want any of that. I want to look back at these past two years that we’re about to create and be like, ‘Damn, girl. We did it.'” Check out the full show below or via the The Nikki & Brie Show YouTube channel.

Powell’s POV: I’ll be surprised if the top female WWE stars don’t get big send-offs when they opt to retire. Female wrestlers are featured more prominently than ever before, and I’ll be shocked if Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and others don’t get big send-offs if they stay on good terms with the company and maintain their star power. It’s the right thing to do, and there’s money to be made. The Bellas also discussed being nervous about their upcoming WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match that will be held on Friday’s Smackdown.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)