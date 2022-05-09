What's happening...

WWE Raw preview (updated): U.S. Title match set for tonight’s show

May 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Theory vs. Cody Rhodes for the U.S. Championship

-“RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Titles

-MVP hosts the VIP Lounge with guest Omos

Powell’s POV: The show also features the fallout from Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. Raw will be live from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

