Reality of Wrestling “Pay Up” results: Vetter’s review of Danny Limelight vs. Zilla Fatu for the ROW Title, Monica Monroe vs. Brittnie Brooks for the ROW Women’s Title, BDE vs. Will Allday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Pay Up”

March 14, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed live on YouTube.com

As I watched this Wednesday afternoon, the show had been viewed about 9,300 times. As with other shows in this venue, the ring was really well-lit. Texas City is located on the south side of the Houston metro area.

* This was clearly set up as TWO back-to-back TV tapings. Thus, the fourth match was the “main event” of the first show.

* It is beyond frustrating that they still don’t use on-screen graphics to identify the wrestlers as they come to the ring. Every other promotion knows how to do this…

1. Savage King vs. Dick Meyers. Savage King is a luchador in a mask. Meyers is a regular in Sami Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver; it’s a good thing I recognized him because he had no on-screen graphic at all. Savage King took control and hit a clothesline in the corner. He hit a spinebuster and a swinging faceplant for the pin. I don’t think Meyers landed a move.

Savage King defeated Dick Meyers at 3:09.

2. Mike Cunningham vs. Clay Roberts. Clay is bald and reminds me a lot of former NXT wrestler Oney Lorcan. WWE ID prospect Cunningham has a bigger frame. He did a quick dance, and that angered Clay. Standing switches early on, and Mike hit a dropkick and celebrated at 2:00. He hit some loud chops. Cunningham hit a delayed vertical suplex. Clay put him in the Tree of Woe at 3:30 and stomped on Mike.

Clay hit a European Uppercut; Cunningham hit some jab punches, then a clothesline at 5:00. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Roberts got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Cunningham hit a jumping knee to the sternum, then a top-rope crossbody block. However, Clay rolled through the move, got a rollup with his feet on the ropes, and scored the tainted pin!

Clay Roberts defeated Mike Cunningham at 6:42.

* Gustavo, a GM character, came out and ordered these two to have a rematch on an upcoming episode of ROW TV.

* Backstage, Emily Mae interviewed Daniel Alexander. I haven’t seen him before; he looks a bit like Angel Garza. He said, “I’m as legit as it gets.” He’s got quite the heel look and strut down.

3. Daniel Alexander vs. Erik Lockhart. Standing switches to open. Lockhart hit a running knee on a seated Alexander at 2:00. Alexander tripped Lockhart as Erik stood on the top rope, with Erik crashing to the mat. Alexander took control and whipped Erik into a corner and stomped on him. He hit a flying back elbow. He hit a full nelson-into-a-uranage, and he choked Erik on the mat. Lockhart hit a leaping Flatliner at 5:00 and some running forearm strikes, then a running neckbreaker. He hit a running knee to the side of the head for the pin. Decent.

Erik Lockhart defeated Daniel Alexander at 5:56.

* AJ Francis and his House Money faction came to the ring. Joining him were Jossiah Jean, Quentin Wynters and Tiana Sway. Francis said he’s a permanent resident of Texas City. He boasted he is “a real Texan, through and through.” He noted that Jossiah Jean just won a title opportunity. Jossiah started to talk, but Francis cut him off so he could talk about himself some more.

AJ said, “I am the law around here; I make the rules.” He said that because he signed Jean, anything that belongs to Jossiah, including that title shot, belongs to AJ! Jean was confused and angry about this news! Francis told Jean to “swallow your pride and do the right thing.” Francis got agitated and told Jean that without him, Jean would be a nobody. Wynters took the ceremonial hammer from Jean and presented it to Francis.

* Outside, Taylor spoke to Chandler Hopkins, who just arrived at the building. I’ve noted before that Chandler looks a lot like Jay White wearing a cowboy hat. Chandler told her that he’s ready for his match later against Cappuccino Jones!

4. Chandler Hopkins vs. Cappuccino Jones. Cap carried his WWE ID Title belt, but it’s not on the line tonight. Standing switches to open and basic reversals. Hopkins dove through the ropes onto Jones at 2:00; he got a nearfall back in the ring. They traded forearm strikes. Jones hit a dropkick and a jumping elbow drop for a nearfall. Hopkins set up for a second dive, but Cap cut him off with a European Uppercut. Cap missed a top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop at 5:00, and they were both down. They traded some rollups, and Cap got the flash pin!

Cappuccino Jones defeated Chandler Hopkins at 5:47.

* Emily Mae interviewed Fallyn Grey backstage. I finally found a good comparison for her — she looks a lot like actress Eliza Dushku (“Faith” from Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Anyhow, she’s competed all over the U.S. in the past year, and this was her debut here.

5. Fallyn Grey vs. Mia Friday. Fallyn wore her silver fallen angel wings on her way to the ring. A nice pop for local favorite Mia, who wore a colorful outfit. An intense lockup; both women are maybe 5’2″. Grey knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Mia hit an armdrag and a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 1:30. Fallyn hit a Lungblower to the chest and repeatedly stomped on Mia.

Fallyn hit the “Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) and a basement dropkick for a nearfall, and she tied up Mia on the mat. Fallyn hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 3:30. Mia hit a back suplex. They flew at each other, grabbed each other’s hair, and did stereo faceplants. Mia hit a running knee for a nearfall. Fallyn hit a 619. She went for a frog splash, but Mia got her knees up to block it. Mia immediately hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for the pin. Good action.

Mia Friday defeated Fallyn Grey at 5:32.

6. Ajaxx vs. Jesse Funaki. I don’t think I’ve seen Ajaxx, a white man with short hair, and he wore a blue-and-black singlet. A nice pop for Funaki, the son of the No. 1 announcer in Smackdown history. A lockup at the bell, and Ajaxx is taller and thicker. Funaki hit a dropkick and an enzuigiri at 2:00. Ajaxx dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, then a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall. Funaki hit a flying forearm and a dropkick in the corner, then a flying leg drop for a nearfall. He hit a running knee to the chest for the pin!

Jesse Funaki defeated Ajaxx at 4:48.

* Backstage, Will Allday and BDE talked about their match later. BDE is excited about the match. They shook hands.

7. BDE vs. Will Allday. BDE was live-streaming himself walking to the ring. They shook hands at the bell. Some basic reversals early on. Allday hit a dropkick at 2:00. Allday applied a leg lock around the neck. He hit a flying shoulder tackle. BDE hit a springboard twisting crossbody block and a dropkick that sent Allday to the floor. BDE dove to the floor, barely grazing Will as he flew past him and crashed to the floor. Ouch! Allday then dove onto BDE at 3:30.

Allday hit another dive onto BDE, and he was fired up. In the ring, Allday hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall, then a suplex at 5:00. BDE fired back with an enzuigiri and a Lungblower to the chest, then a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. This has been high-energy and fun. BDE hit a top-rope Blockbuster. Allday hit a Frankensteiner at 6:30. Allday hit a flying forearm and an enzuigiri, then a moonsault press, and he was fired up. BDE hit an enzuigiri. BDE went for a springboard move, but Allday caught him with a superkick. Ryan Davidson jumped on the ring apron and attacked Allday, and the ref called for the bell.

BDE vs. Will Allday went to a draw at 8:12 due to outside interference.

* Davidson wrapped a chain around his fist and punched Allday, then stood over him. Good action.

* In a video shot outside, Brittnie Brooks boasted about making her ROW debut, and she’s getting a title shot. We then heard from “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe, who was confident she would retain her belt.

8. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Brittnie Brooks for the ROW Women’s Title. Both are blondes and of similar size and build. Brittnie attacked at the bell and stomped on Monroe. Monica hit a hard kick to the side of the head for a nearfall. Brooks hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a Flatliner into the second turnbuckle and got a nearfall, then a discus forearm strike for a nearfall. The crowd rallied for Monroe. Monroe hit a second-rope Blockbuster, and they were both down at 4:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Monroe hit a Sling Blade clothesline. She dove through the ropes onto Brooks. Monroe hit a Death Valley Driver, then hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. They fought onto the apron. Brittnie blocked a piledriver, and she hit a DDT on the apron, and they both fell to the floor. In the ring, Brooks got a nearfall at 6:30. Brooks hit a back suplex for a believable nearfall. Monroe hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Easily the best match so far.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 7:40.

* Max Castellanos and Ms. Alexa came to the ring. Castellanos had his ROW Texas Title on his shoulder. He was not dressed to wrestle. He boasted about all the guys he’s defeated to retain his title. Tonight is a celebration! The muscular Jay Alexander came out of the back, and he has an eyepatch on. (Alexa had put a cigar into his eye a couple of months ago!) Jay (think Bron Breakker in build and look. Seriously.) ran to the ring and hit a spinebuster. Max scampered to the back.

9. “House Money” AJ Francis, Quentin Wynters, and Jossiah Jean vs. Brent Oakley and “The Command” Big Luther and Terrale Tempo. Oakley is another guy from Wrestling Revolver. The Command wore their ROW Tag Team Title belts. I’ll reiterate that Big Luther is like a 20-year-old Keith Lee — he’s got a big, wide frame, and he’s insanely over here. He opened against AJ Francis! AJ tagged out before locking up, and that was booed loudly! Luther easily tossed Jean into a corner, then hit some chops. Wynters tagged in at 1:30, but Terrale dropkicked him. Tempo (again, think Rick Swann) hit a suplex and a leg drop for a nearfall.

Oakley hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 3:00. He hit a dive over the top rope onto Quentin and Jossiah! Back in the ring, Francis stood on Brent’s chest, and House Money began working Oakley over. Wynters and Jean hit a team flapjack at 5:30. They dropped Brent stomach-first over the top rope. Oakley clotheslined Francis to the floor. Luther was pulled off the apron so he couldn’t get the hot tag. Jean accidentally hit a leg lariat on Francis at 8:00!

Luther finally got the hot tag and hit a double shoulder tackle to drop Jean and Wynters, then another. He hip-tossed Jean across the ring and hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam on Wynters. He hit a spinning chokeslam on Francis! Luther splashed all three opponents in the corner at 10:00. From the floor, Wynters struck Luther across his head with the ceremonial hammer! Francis tagged himself in, hit a spear, and pinned Luther. Jean was upset that Francis ‘stole’ his pin.

“House Money” AJ Francis, Quentin Wynters, and Jossiah Jean defeated Brent Oakley and “The Command” Big Luther and Terrale Tempo at 10:23.

* Backstage, Jesse Funaki thanked Zilla Fatu for teaming with him recently. They quickly bonded over their fathers being WWE stars in the past.

10. Danny Limelight vs. Zilla Fatu for the ROW Title. Limelight had the ROW Title belt around his waist, but no sign of his henchman, Gaspar Hernandez. We saw Ryan Davidson watching from the crowd. Danny rolled to the floor to stall at the bell. He got back in, and they immediately traded punches. Zilla splashed onto him in the corner and hit a belly-to-belly suplex, then a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Danny slammed Zilla’s right knee around the ring post a few times, and Danny was loudly booed.

Zilla was down on the floor but got back in before the countout at 3:30. Danny immediately stomped on Zilla and kept him grounded. He hit a basement dropkick on the knee and got another nearfall. Danny hit a grazing slingshot senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Zilla hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Zilla hit his pop-up Samoan Drop. He went for his flying Samoan Spike, but he accidentally hit the ref! Danny immediately hit a Pedigree.

Limelight rolled to the floor and grabbed his title belt. Danny swung and missed. Zilla nailed the Samoan Spike to the throat for a visual pin, but we had no ref! A new ref started to count, but the original ref stopped the new ref, and he called for the bell! He disqualified Zilla for striking him! The crowd chanted “Bullshit!” at this ruling. Zilla was livid and argued with the ref.

Danny Limelight defeated Zilla Fatu via DQ to retain the ROW Title at 7:27.

* Will Allday attacked Ryan Davidson on the scaffolding in the crowd. Davidson tossed Allday off the scaffolding to the floor (we didn’t see how Allday landed). The commentators were horrified that Davidson did that.

Final thoughts: If you haven’t seen ROW before, this is a pretty good example of what the promotion looks like. Notably absent was top female star Promise Braxton, but the rest of the top tier were present. I will still go with Monroe-Brooks for best match, with Limelight-Zilla for second-best.

A longer-than-average show, coming in at 2 hours, 20 minutes.